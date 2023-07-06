People living close to the site say the development will add to chronic parking problems in the area.

There are also fears that it will increase antisocial behaviour.

Others claim there is lack of local amenities to cope with more residents as doctors, dentists and schools are already under strain.

Councillors are to consider plans to build 24 one-bed flats at the junction of Church Lane and King Street.

Normanton MP Yvette Cooper has also objected to the plan.

Wakefield Council has received 242 objections.

One objection on the council’s planning portal states: “This structure would cause chaos on this site.

“It is proposed at the end of a street where traffic during busy periods is already horrendous.

“The roads in this area are already narrow and traffic very busy at certain times.

“The town is already struggling with amenities such as doctors/dentists. Not to mention schools.”

Another objection states: “They cannot possibly build any more houses in Normanton.

“We haven’t got the infrastructure. It used to be a lovely place to live. It is awful now.”

Addressing highways concerns, an officer’s report says the area is not considered a “problem area” for accidents.

The report adds: “The competent technical officer is satisfied this development can be provided without having a further detrimental impact on traffic safety.”

Many objectors have raised concerns that the development will become a bail hostel or house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

The report says: “It must be clearly pointed out that there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that this is the proposal being put forward by the applicant.”

The report says the flats are “not considered significant enough” to impact on local services.

Recommending the scheme for approval, the document states: “The development scheme proposed would provide for an efficient use of land, can provide an appropriate housing mix, safe access, adequate parking and amenity space.”