More than 330 Pontefract homes without gas

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks are on site at Upton village.

NGN were made aware of the problem earlier this morning in the Field Lane area of the village.

Engineers have since been working to fix the issue, affecting 338 properties, which has been caused by water in the network.

The team are currently on site investigating the source of the water ingress so that repairs can be carried out and supply restored as quickly as possible.

Engineers have been visiting affected customers this morning to turn off gas supply at the meter and provide electrical heaters and hotplates for cooking and heating, prioritising vulnerable customers.

A customer drop-in centre has now opened at the Upton Arms pub on High Street, where customers can speak to the NGN team, who are available to answer questions and provide support.

Hotplates and heaters can also be collected at the centre.

Stuart Armin, Business Operations Manager for NGN said: ‘We’re continuing work to identify the source of the water so we can remove it and restore supplies to Upton customers as soon as possible.

‘We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience in the meantime, and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.’

Customers who need support can contact the NGN Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766 option 3 or email [email protected]