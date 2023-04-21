More than 50 driving tests a day as new Castleford test centre planned to tackle backlog

Planning permission has been granted to open the centre at a commercial unit in Castleford.

Eight examiners will be based at the centre at Flemming Court, off Whistler Drive, close to Glasshoughton railway station.

Up to 56 tests will be dealt with by the centre on a typical day, increasing to 72 a day during the summer months.

A new driving test centre is to open to help tackle a backlog caused by the Covid pandemic.

Tests were banned during Covid lockdown, forcing drivers to wait months before getting the chance to lose their L-plates.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency last year showed there were more than 500,000 learners waiting for their driving test.

Data also showed learner drivers in the Wakefield district faced waiting lists of at least two months to take their tests.

A document submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of the DVSA states: “As a result of the Covid 19 Pandemic there is a large backlog in driving tests both locally and nationally.

“Without the driving test centre the DVSA may not be able to meet the local demand for driving tests.

“It is considered that clearing the driving test backlog and the economic benefits this would bring is a material consideration for this application.”

The document adds: “Driving tests centres provide an important public service which provide a number of benefits.

“The timely and efficient provision of driving tests not only maintains and improves the standard of driving, and therefore highway safety, it also provides a local economic benefit.

“Driving test centres improve mobility which results in better access to job opportunities and the upskilling of the district’s workforce.”

The centre will operate between 7.30am and 7:30pm, seven days a week, including Sundays and Bank Holidays

A DVSA transport statement says: “The proposed development fully accords with the aims and objectives of local and national transport planning policy.