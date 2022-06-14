More than 500 jobs available as careers roadshow heads to Ossett

Over 500 vacancies are available at local businesses who will be attending the Ossett Jobs and Skills Fair on Monday, July 4.

A range of employers including the NHS, ALS Global and Wakefield District Housing will be there to speak to people about the roles on offer in their organisations.

Whether starting out in the world of work or looking for a new career direction the event at Ossett Town Hall, from 10am-3pm is open to everyone.

Wakefield Council’s jobs and careers roadshow is making a stop at Ossett where residents can talk directly to employers who are currently recruiting.

Organised by Wakefield Council’s flagship employment and skills programme, STEP-UP, this is the seventh event since the roadshow hit the road in February, travelling to destinations across the district.

Hundreds of residents have, so far, benefitted from speaking to members of the STEP-UP team who have shared their advice and expertise with residents in Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley.

Residents who met employers at previous events have found jobs they’ve been looking for or started the formal application process after speaking to an employer.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for employment and ​skills, said: “These opportunities to bring employers and residents together are unique.

“It can cut out the need to fill out online application forms because you can speak to them in person, impress them with the skills and experience you have and hopefully it will lead to a job.

“The jobs fair at Ossett is not limited to people who are looking for a job right now. It’s for people who may want to change jobs or find one that gives them a promotion and therefore more money.

“The STEP-UP service is an incredible resource for our residents as it puts their individual needs first and looks for solutions that addresses their circumstances.”

Residents can receive different types of assistance to make progress in their employment journey, including free one-on-one coaching to help update CVs and write successful online applications, prepare for interviews, and it can support people to start their own business.

STEP-UP advisors remain with residents for a minimum of six months in their new roles and provide further help to take them up the career ladder.

This service is only available to Wakefield residents and anyone unable to visit the roadshow event can still benefit from the service by contacting the team.

They are available by phone, 01924 303 334, or email [email protected] or text 80800.