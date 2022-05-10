More than 700 jobs to be showcased at Hemsworth career roadshow

Jobseekers in the district are invited to visit and speak with potential employers about the roles available and if they take right-to-work proof, such as a passport or residence card, they may be able get an immediate interview by some employers.

Employers attending will be NHS, ADE Power Limited, Adult Social Care, Arriva UK Bus, Keswick Care, Millennium Care, Portland Training – which offers guaranteed interviews with employers after training – UYR Group and WDH.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regenerations, Economic Growth and Property, said: “I’d encourage everyone to go along to a roadshow event. This is a fantastic opportunity for people across our district.

A jobs and skills fair, showcasing more than 700 roles, will be heading to Hemsworth next week.

"We can help residents at every stage of the process, from finding the right role to making the right impression with your CV and interview.

“This roadshow is part of the council’s efforts to ensure our residents find employment and progression in their careers. It’s a great service that is helping to make a huge difference to people’s lives.”

This is the fifth jobs fair hosted by Step-Up, the Council’s flagship employment and skills programme.

Previous events in Castleford, Pontefract, Knottingley and Wakefield, have seen more than 200 residents attending, some of whom were interviewed and made offers at the event.

There is also the opportunity to register with Step-Up to get one-on-one coaching and tailored support for job searches, CV updating, application assistance, interview preparation or starting a business.

The roadshow will be held on Wednesday, May 18 from 3pm to 7pm at Platform One.

If residents are unable to attend, they can still contact STEP-UP on 01924 303 334 or [email protected]