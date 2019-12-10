Morrisons' Christmas advert to feature staff from Wakefield branch

Staff at Morrisons' Wakefield store will feature in the company's national Christmas campaign, which focuses on the company's charitable efforts.

The video, which was filmed at the supermarket's Dewsbury Road store, tells the story of a mince pie which is donated to Wakefield Street Kitchen.

From the perspective of a pie, viewers will see food collected from across the store, transported to the Street Kitchen in the city centre and then provided to dozens of people in need.

The film was sent to Morrisons management by Pam Abbott and Bev Kelly, the shop's Community Champions, and was so warmly received that it will now be aired on the company's online channels in the run up to Christmas.

Ms Abbott and Mrs Kelly wrote, directed and appeared in the film, which tells the real life story of their day-to-day work arranging food donations.

Pam and Bev said: “Every day Morrisons Community Champions up and down the country work to help their local neighbourhoods.

"We thought this film would help to show our year-round food donations. We also hoped to remind people that Christmas is a time for kindness and giving – especially to those who are struggling most.”

Wakefield Street Kitchen provides food free of charge in the city centre each week, supporting the homeless and those in need.

Anna Howard, who runs the street kitchen, said: “I love feeding people. I try to feed everyone no matter what and until the food is gone everyone gets fed. So having the donations throughout the year - and not just at Christmas - helps us to keep going.”

Morrisons hope that the film will help to explain where their unsold food goes. The company say they have given away five million products in the last three years.

View the advert in full above, or click here.