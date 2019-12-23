Morrisons pledge to cut food waste with cheaper veg boxes

Morrisons has pledged to to cut food waste by 50 per cent by 2030, and a new initiative to allow customers to pick up veg boxes worth £10 for only £3.09 has been unveiled.

The West Yorkshire-based supermarket chain is the first in the UK to offer food past its ‘best before’ date through a ground-breaking app which offers the food directly to customers for a great price.

|

Customers will be able to use the ‘Too Good to Go’ app to purchase the boxes of unsold fruit and veg, bakery and deli items worth at least £10 for £3.09.

The contents of the boxes will be revealed when picked up from the local supermarket.

The service has been trialled in a handful of stores and Morrisons has now announced that it will be available in all 494 Morrisons supermarkets nationwide, including stores in Wakefield, Leeds, Pontefract and Castleford.

The move aims to help customers on a budget with food that might otherwise be wasted.

As part of their commitment to halving food waste, Morrisons expects to distribute 350,000 boxes of unsold food in 2020, reducing CO2 emissions by 882 tonnes.

Jayne Wall, Market Street director at Morrisons, said: “We are using technology to help us reduce food waste and to help more people afford to eat well.

“It will also mean we waste less food this Christmas as it will find a home for products that can’t be sold after the festive period.”

* Is this a good idea? Email your views to us: editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk