Mother's Day afternoon tea fundraising event for The Prince of Wales Hospice

The Prince of Wales Hospice is inviting people and their loved ones to an afternoon tea event with craft making, promising an unforgettable experience and support for a worthy cause.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
The fundraising event on Sunday, March 10, will be held from 12pm to 3pm at the Island Room, The Queens Mill, Castleford.

The return of this popular annual event is another chance to raise funds for the Prince Of Wales Hospice.

People can make everlasting memories by enjoying an afternoon tea together and joining an optional craft activity and paint their own mug or photo frame. These special moments will be captured with a free digital photograph.

The Prince of Wales Hospice are inviting people and their loved ones to an amazing Afternoon Tea event with craft making, promising an unforgettable experience and supportfor a worthy cause.

Tickets are: Adults £20, under 16s £15, family of four (two adults and two under 16s) £55.

Children under five go free.

People can also donate £12.50 to pay it forward for a patient to have an afternoon tea at the hospice.

To book your place, visit pwh.org.uk/events.

