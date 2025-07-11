Motocross-mad 12-year-old flown to hospital after race day crash in Wakefield

A 12-year-old motocross rider who suffered a serious leg injury during his first race of the day will be featured on Yorkshire Air 999 tonight.

Ben Whitehead was taking part in a track day at a motocross circuit in Flockton when the accident happened.

As the race began, Ben was one of around 40 riders to launch from the gate.

Just moments into the first corner, several bikes came together, and Ben was caught in the collision.

His leg became trapped under the rear wheel of another bike, resulting in a painful femur fracture.

Ben’s mum, Leanne, who was watching from the sidelines, said: “There was loads of dust, you couldn’t see a thing.

"I was counting the bikes to see if Ben had come around the first corner and he hadn’t. I looked across and saw my husband waving.

"I ran over and when I saw Ben’s leg, I just knew it was broken. It was completely deformed. It was horrible seeing my child in that much pain.”

Ben required ketamine at the scene before being flown to LGI

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Critical Care Team with Critical Care Paramedics Fiona Blaylock and Tammy Williams, were dispatched in the charity’s helicopter and landed at the scene within minutes.

Fortunately, Ben had remained conscious throughout and had already been treated by the trackside medics who had immobilised his leg with a splint before handing over to the YAA team when they arrived.

Speaking about the benefits of early intervention, Fiona said, “Large events often have their own medical cover, which is hugely beneficial.

"They can begin to carry out a primary assessment before we arrive and give us a really clear picture of what’s happened and how the injury has occurred, saving valuable time.”

Once Ben had been stabilised, he was carefully placed into a thermal sleeping bag to help maintain his body temperature and protect against shock.

He was then carried to the waiting helicopter, where his mum joined him for the short 12-minute flight to Leeds General Infirmary, a journey that would have taken more than 30 minutes by road.

Ben was taken straight into surgery to repair the fracture to his femur and spent five days in hospital recovering.

Now back home, he’s healing well and already looking forward to getting back on the bike.

Reflecting on the crash, Ben said: “I remember going into the first corner and then just falling.

"Someone came across in front of me and then there were bikes everywhere. I saw my mum and dad and they looked really worried.

"I couldn’t believe it had happened exactly a year since I broke my back at the same event. It feels like every year I end up breaking something! I know it sounds a bit crazy, but I really want to get back on my bike.

"I just love riding. I’m really thankful to Tammy, Fiona and the medics at the track for helping me.”

This week’s episode also features a 32-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing football with friends, a man who severely injured his leg with an angle grinder while working in his garden, and a motorcyclist who was thrown 50 feet after colliding with a car.