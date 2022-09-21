Motorbike rider, 45, killed in Wakefield crash

It happened at just after 7.10pm yesterday when a white VW Polo travelling along the A636 Denby Dale Road towards Wakefield, was in collision with a blue Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle.

Emergency services attended, but the 45-year-old male rider was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A road closure remains in place at the junction of Denby Dale Road and Branch Road this morning as the Major Collision Enquiry Team continues its investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicles prior to it, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact the team on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1562 of 20 September.