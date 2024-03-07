Motorcyclist dies after crash in Kirkthorpe
Police were called at 8.17am to a report of a crash involving a Honda motorcycle and a Yamaha moped on Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe.
One of the motorcyclists was taken to hospital with serious injuries and it was later confirmed that he had passed away.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who has witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it to make contact.
Anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision who has a dashcam fitted is asked to check whether they have any footage of any part of this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 279 of 6 March.