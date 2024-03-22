Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with bus at Grange Moor
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Grange Moor yesterday.
Officers were called to Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, at 5.23pm to reports of a crash involving a bronze BMW motorcycle and a single decker bus.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with significant injuries.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it.
Anyone who was in the area who has a dashcam fitted is also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.
Information can be provided to the Roads Policing Unit by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1316 of 21 March.