Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, at 5.23pm to reports of a crash involving a bronze BMW motorcycle and a single decker bus.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it.

Officers were called to Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, at 5:23pm to reports of a crash involving a bronze BMW motorcycle and a single decker bus.

Anyone who was in the area who has a dashcam fitted is also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.