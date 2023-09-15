News you can trust since 1852
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car on Pontefract Road

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash with a car in Featherstone earlier today.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Police were called to Pontefract Road at about 10.35am to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the male bike rider suffered serious but non- life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed at the scene for recovery work and re-opened at 12.34pm.

