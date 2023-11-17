Motorists are being asked to avoid Doncaster Road in Ackworth this morning following a crash involving three vehicles.

Enquiries are continuing at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Emergency services were called at 6.28am today (Friday) after receiving calls of a crash on the main road.

One person has been taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

