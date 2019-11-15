Mountaineer Charlie, 5, sets his sights on world record after climbing height of Mount Everest

A keen mountaineer is aiming for a world record after climbing the height of Mount Everest at the age of just five.

Charlie Batham has climbed a total of 19 mountains since he turned five in April, including Yorkshire’s Three Peaks.

Charlie Batham has climbed a total of 19 mountains since he turned five in April, including Yorkshires Three Peaks.He is pictured with dad Paul Batham.

➡️ Little mountaineer Charlie, 5, on top of the world as he prepares to scale fourth summit

With the completion of Brown Knoll earlier this week, he has now climbed a total of 26,606ft - almost 600ft higher than the Himalayan giant.

Charlie’s dad, Paul Batham, said he was “proud as punch” of his son, and has now nominated Charlie for a Guinness World Record as the youngest person to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest, in just five years, six months and 17 days.

He said: “For his fifth birthday Charlie asked us if he could climb a mountain.

“I showed him a challenge in a climbing magazine to climb the height of Mount Everest within a calendar year.

“As he only started in April he was already playing catch up to most of the people around the country that were doing it. He completed it in just under six and a half months.”

Charlie has also raised more than £900 for his school, Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School, since he started climbing.

The record application is expected to take a few months.