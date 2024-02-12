News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

MP calls for Knottingley to get share of £190m sports fund

Calls have been made for Knottingley to be prioritised for a share of a £190m sports funding pot.
By Tony Gardner
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The town’s MP has told Sport England and government ministers that the area is badly in need of facilities to promote healthy lifestyles.

In November, Sport England announced the new fund, which will be focused on between 80 and 100 “priority areas” across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Places will be chosen according to need in terms of access to sports facilities, local health and activity levels.

Most Popular
The town’s MP has told Sport England and government ministers that the area is badly in need of facilities to promote healthy lifestyles.The town’s MP has told Sport England and government ministers that the area is badly in need of facilities to promote healthy lifestyles.
The town’s MP has told Sport England and government ministers that the area is badly in need of facilities to promote healthy lifestyles.

Knottingley has had two Levelling Up Funding bids rejected by the government.

Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said she had met with Sport England representatives to urge them to make Knottingley one of the priority areas.

She said: “Continued talk from the Government about levelling up is meaningless when funding bids for Knottingley are repeatedly turned down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve had over a decade of Conservative government austerity and Knottingley has been hard hit.”

Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said she had met with Sport England representatives to urge them to make Knottingley one of the priority areas.Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said she had met with Sport England representatives to urge them to make Knottingley one of the priority areas.
Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said she had met with Sport England representatives to urge them to make Knottingley one of the priority areas.

The Labour MP is also calling on the government to rethink Levelling Up Fund decisions.

Wakefield Council’s bid would also have helped deliver new sports facilities and Knottingley town centre improvements.

Ms Cooper said she has written to the Levelling Up department to urge them to include Knottingley in the investment that is being distributed this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previous independent analysis showed that Knottingley should have been one of the highest-ranking towns to get regeneration investment.

The MP added: “We badly need new sports facilities in Knottingley.

“I have met with Sport England and I am urging them to make Knottingley a priority area for new sports investment.

“Local children and sports teams urgently need new facilities in town.”

Related topics:Yvette CooperGovernmentLabourCastlefordPontefract