The Tory MP visited campaigners who are objecting to the proposal to cover 133 acres of open countryside with solar panels

The Save Sitlington Countryside group is opposing the scheme by energy firm Boom Power.

The site, near Overton, is within the new parliamentary constituency of Wakefield West and Denby Dale, which Mr Eastwood will be the Conservative candidate for at the next general election.

Mr Eastwood’s Dewsbury constituency is expected to be abolished in its current form as part of Boundary Commission changes.

The MP said: “I’m only too happy to support the Save Sitlington Countryside group in opposing this development.

“We need to ensure that we have renewable energy sources but this area of open farmland is totally inappropriate.

“I’ll do all I can to support local people in protecting the green open space, wildlife and heritage that this beautiful area of countryside contains”.

The group says the project would turn the area into an “industrial landscape” and could damage wildlife habitats.

The MP’s comments were welcomed by the campaigners, who have also been visited at the site by the area’s current Labour MP Simon Lightwood.

Wakefield Council has called for an environmental report before Boom Power submits a full planning application.

A document states the proposal could have a “significant” impact on wildlife habitats.

It is also thought that important medieval and iron age archaeological remains may lie beneath parts of the site.

The company has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm nearby on 210 acres of land at Flockton.

A third application to access the National Grid on land near to Horbury Bridge has also been approved.

The new Wakefield West and Denby Dale seat is expected to be made up of the Kirklees council wards of Kirkburton and Denby Dale, alongside the Wakefield wards of Wakefield Rural, Wakefield South, Horbury and South Ossett and Ossett.

Boom Power say the project could generate enough power for 9,933 family homes and will contribute to the council’s aim of becoming a carbon neutral authority by 2030.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are currently preparing a detailed planning application which will demonstrate the benefits of the proposal, including significant biodiversity improvements, whilst also outlining how hedgerow and tree planting will minimise any potential visual impact.

“This is in addition to the reduction in size of the scheme, which was implemented after listening to the feedback received from local residents.

“The reduction will also allow for greater public access around the site, and significantly enhance biodiversity.

“This is an important scheme, at a critical moment for our country.

“Farming in this country is increasingly unsustainable, putting farmers at risk if they are not able to diversify.