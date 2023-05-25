Sovereign Heath Care, based in Shipley, has announced its support of a transformational project at The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers Pontefract Hospital, Dewsbury and District Hospital and Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

The business, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, has supported the trust’s charity, My Hospital Charity, campaign to raise funds towards a £6m redevelopment of the radiology facilities at Pinderfields Hospital.

The ward is set to contain CT suites, a new MRI development and critically, the purchase of a state-of-the-art 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner, and is set to change the face of diagnostics across the region and allow patients in Mid Yorkshire access to the same level of care as peers in neighbouring towns and cities.

Keith Ramsay, chairman at The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We want to offer them the very best facilities and equipment so that they can use their skills to the highest levels and deliver world class care to patients in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract.”

The radiology facilities at present provide challenges for the medical teams, namely with a lack of recovery area for MRI scans requiring a general anaesthetic.

Mr Ramsey added: “This affects some of our youngest patients the most.

"Children generally need an anaesthetic to undergo an MRI and without the recovery space at Pinderfields, our children in our region often have to go to Leeds or Sheffield which is not ideal, especially in an emergency.

Pinderfields Hospital in Wakeifeld.

"The new Radiology Suite will mean we can offer treatment in a patient’s home city, and remove the stress, discomfort and inconvenience that travel brings.”

Sovereign Health Care has stepped in with a phenomenal commitment, pledging £250,000 towards the project.

Russ Piper, chief executive of Sovereign Health Care, said: “It is part of our ethos here at Sovereign to give back to local health initiatives that affect the communities in which we work. The MRI Diagnostic Suite Appeal at Pinderfields was no different.

"Upon hearing from the Charity leadership and the clinical teams, it was an easy decision for us to make.

"We are so impressed with the vision of the radiology team, and they made clear that the new facility would enable them to make a real difference to patient care in Mid Yorkshire. We want to be a part of that.”

The total now raised for the MRI Diagnostic Suite Appeal now stands at over £375,000 meaning £875,000 is required to reach a £1.25m target and realise the vision for the new Radiology Suites to be installed in 2024.

The appeal has the backing of local figureheads such as Sir Rodney Walker, the Bishop of Wakefield and the Mayor of Kirklees amongst many others.

Together, they are supporting the charity in reaching networks and spreading the word of the project. In the summer, a public appeal will be launched, encouraging schools, sports clubs and the general public to get involved.

For more information or to donate to the appeal, visit: www.mymriappeal.co.uk.

