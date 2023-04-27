Eve Cockerham, 25, has joined a variety of charities, including the MS Society, to highlight the varying realities of living with multiple sclerosis to help improve the public’s understanding of the condition.

She was diagnosed with relapsing MS in October last year after experiencing a number of symptoms from early March 2022.

Eve said: “In April and May last year I started to experience severe weakness meaning I couldn’t feed myself, couldn’t lift my arms and eventually couldn’t stand up to walk. I eventually had an MRI and it was confirmed I had inflammation on my brain and spinal cord.

"In June 2022 I spent 10 days in hospital due to the severity of my symptoms and after another MRI I got my diagnosis for MS.

“Thankfully now my severe symptoms have gone, however I do still have slight blurred vision in one eye meaning I have to wear glasses all the time. I also experience fatigue and brain fog meaning I can’t work long hours like I used to.”

Over 130,000 people live with multiple sclerosis in the UK, including an estimated 4,450 people in West Yorkshire.

The condition damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think. A common misconception is MS affects everyone in the same way. But in reality, it is unpredictable and different for everyone.

Eve’s life has changed considerably since her diagnosis but she has found ways to still do the things she loves and stay positive.

She added: “Previously I was very active person I loved the gym and going out with my friends on a weekend, I was the life and soul of the party but now I feel like I have to be very careful as I don’t want to burn out for the next few days.

"My friends and family worry a lot because of how bad my first relapse was, they are constantly checking in to make sure I have no new symptoms.

“Somehow, I have remained fairly positive throughout the journey but obviously there are days where I wonder why this has happened to me and I do experience grief when I look at videos and photos of myself prior to all this.

"It has made me grateful for being able to do the simple things in life such as walking, talking and being able to go outside and see your friends and family because for two months I was unable to do some of those things.”

Throughout the week, the charities – MS Society, MS Trust, Overcoming MS, MS Together, Shift.ms, MS-UK and MS National Therapy Centres – will be encouraging people to use the hashtag #MSMakesMe to share how MS makes them feel. For some, MS might make them feel anxious or scared, while others might feel strong or positive.

The organisations have worked closely with members of the MS community to develop #MSMakesMe. It is the first time ever the charities have come together to raise awareness and understanding of MS.

By joining forces, they hope to help those struggling by directing them to the vast range of services and support on offer.

