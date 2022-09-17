She is set to jump out of a plane at 15,000ft to raise much-needed funds for the hospice on Sunday September 18.

Alison has currently raised £1,426 for the charity.

She was due to take on the daring challenge in August but high winds prevented her from completing it at Skydive Hibaldstow in North Lincolnshire.

Alison Wainwright is ready to take a leap of faith for Wakefield Hospice with a charity sky-dive this weekend

Alison said: “I am doing a skydive from 15,000ft on Sunday September 18 to raise vital funds for our beloved Wakefield Hospice.

“This summer I turned 59. When I was in my twenties, I wanted to do a parachute jump but I never got round to it, then had kids so I didn't want to risk it.

"Thirty years on and I'm now terrified at the very thought of it but my younger self is giving me a good slap and telling me to just do it!

“Not only is my younger self spurring me on but also the spirit of my beloved friend Mick Michael Farrell who passed away last year at the tender age of 43.

"He didn’t know but he was in my eyesight to do this with me but then he was gone.

“I would be extremely grateful for as much sponsorship as possible.”

Wakefield Hospice needs to raise £4.2million each year to continue to provide specialist palliative care and bereavement support to the community.