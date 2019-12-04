Mum and teenage daughter sleep rough to raise awareness for the homeless

A mum and 15-year-old daughter braved the freezing temperatures to sleep rough in a bid to raise awareness to homelessness.

Rebekah Clee and daughter Sophie, slept outside for 12 hours on November 30, a night when temperatures dropped to minus 30 degrees.

Mum and daughter took to the outdoors to raise awareness for homelessness.

The duo took their sleeping bag into their back garden in Clayton west to raise funds for homeless charity, BCDP

Rebekah said: "It was so cold and damp, it was horrendous, but it really opened our eyes."

Always wanting to help others, it was Sophie's who had the initial idea and recruited her mum.

Rebekah said: "I am really pleased she was thinking of others. Not only did she think of it herself, she also followed through with it.

Mum and daughter slept in a sleeping bag and braved the freezing weather.

"I'm so proud."

Sophie has set up a justgiving page with all funds being donated to BCDP.

