Kylie’s Cakes, Bakes and Shakes, formerly Kylie’s Custom Cakes, Bakehouse and Deli, will throw open its doors on Tuesday, April 4 after closing for a major transformation last October.

Mum-of-two Kylie Roxbrough-Green, 34, began her baking business from home in 2016 alongside her job as a mobile hairdresser, makeup artist and nail technician.

After quickly outgrowing her kitchen, Kylie moved into the premises at the RCM Business Centre industrial estate in Ossett in 2019, where she has been ever since.

Kylie's Cakes, Bakes and Shakes will reopen in Ossett on Tuesday, April 4.

Whilst still taking custom cake orders at the shop and working as a beautician, she stopped trading to walk-in customers due to rising bills and the cost of living crisis.

Kylie said: “I opened the shop in 2019 and we were running for around three-and-a-half years. We opened up as a cake shop and deli, and it escalated into more of a cafe, doing mostly food.

“With the cost of living crisis, it just got too much to the point we had to close. I was still making cakes but we’ve had people coming in not knowing we were closed to the public.

"It has made me want to re-open, not as a cafe, but as a cake and bake shop, which is what I wanted it to initially be.”

Mum-of-two Kylie also makes custom birthday and event cakes to order.

The shop has been completely transformed, with new flooring put down, a fresh coat of pink paint on the walls and custom signage on the new counter.

The busy mum will still have her signature milkshakes on offer, as well as cakes, brownies and blondies available to purchase – including her most popular caramel brownies, crushed skittles milkshake, chocolate fudge cake and raspberry and white chocolate blondies.

To celebrate the re-opening, Kylie is hosting a competition where every customer who makes a purchase on the opening day, will be entered into a raffle to win an Easter cake.

The shop will be open every Tuesday and Friday from 11am to 4pm.

Some of the sweet treats created by Kylie include milkshakes

