Mum’s search for hero who helped her teenage son after crash

A mother is appealing to find the Good Samaritan who helped her teenage son after he came off his motorbike in heavy rain and was left injured on a quiet country lane.

Brandon Owen, 19, had been heading home after a late shift at Asda in South Elmsall when he lost control of his Venom 125cc while taking a corner on Ackworth Road just south of Purston Jaglin.

The bike went from under him, he hit a kerb and was thrown about 50 yards.

Happening at around 2.40am on Thursday, June 6, there were few people about and Brandon was unable to get to his feet because of the pain.

Luckily, a man driving a van did pass by and stopped just minutes after the accident.

He phoned for an ambulance and stayed with Brandon, reassuring him until it arrived.

Brandon’s mother Jessica said the teenager is now back in the saddle but they are eager to find the driver.

She said: “I just want to say thank you and to let him know he was okay.

“I’m so grateful as if he wasn’t spotted he could have been hit by an oncoming car or been left there all night in the rain. If he hadn’t spotted him lying there it could have been more serious.

“He was there for what he thinks was 10 minutes and could not get up as he had pain all down his left side and in his arm. He was sent to Pinderfields with a suspected broken arm.

“I was called up by the ambulance man to say my son had been in a bike accident.

“For any mum, it’s the worst call you can receive at 3am in the morning.

“Not many people get thanked for being an angel, and I wanted to give that praise to him.”

The man had been driving a white van, was wearing glasses, had short hair and was thought to be in his 30s. Anyone with details is being asked to contact Jessica on 07546810367.