Mum still living in agony after being bitten on African safari five years ago

Fern Wormald, 48, was bitten on her toe during a family trip to Senegal in 2017, while she and her daughter were teaching maths and English to schoolchildren in The Gambia.

Fern, who travelled to West Africa with her daughter, said: “When I got home from Senegal that night I realised I had a bite which by the morning had turned black.

“I went to the pharmacy who prescribed me antibiotics and told me to be very careful.

Fern was bitten during a family trip to Senegal in 2017 and has since suffered from cellulitis, lymphoedema and painful ulcers.

“I was going home the next day so I came home as normal and around a day afterwards massive blisters started developing. I can’t remember much after that because I went delirious.”

Fern was then taken to hospital by a friend where she spent seven weeks undergoing treatment.

It was a “terrifying time” for her and her daughter, 21 year old Harrie-Anna, who was just 16 at the time.

Fern said: “It was really terrible for her but she was my little rock and made it bearable.”

Fern realised she had been bitten the night she got home from Senegal.

Since 2017 Fern has suffered with cellulitis, lymphoedema and painful ulcers which grow across her legs.

Her health has taken a turn for the worst since the bite, from almost losing her leg, suffering kidney failure and a Parkinson's diagnosis.

Fern said: “I get recurring cellulitis all the time, which is really painful, and then because I have had cellulitis so much there is room for fluid to pool in my legs which leads to the lymphoedema.”

Lymphoedema is a long-term chronic condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues. It can affect any part of the body, but usually develops in the arms or legs when the lymphatic system stops working properly.

Fern realised the bite had turned black over night, which continued to spread up her leg in the days after.

The swelling causes the skin to break out and ulcerate and causes splits, which leads to major infections.

After being hospitalised with "very serious" sepsis four weeks ago, Fern is now desperate to try private liposuction treatment as she is “terrified” of getting sepsis again.

She has had the initial consultation done for the treatment, with the cost averaging around £20,000.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Fern's treatment has been started by her friend Laura Hopkinson, from Ossett.

Fern said: “Laura is a breath of fresh air and is a wonderful friend - she is very selfless.

“Laura cares for me a lot and has done a lot of my wound care, which isn't very nice for anybody to do.

“The pain is paramount, but it is also physically uncomfortable.

“If the treatment removes the fluid, there won't be room for the cellulitis and if there isn't room for the cellulitis, then there wouldn't be the ulcers

“If the treatment clears up the lymphoedema I could concentrate more on my other health issues.”

Laura set up the campaign on March 5, after reading an article about Shaughna Phillips, former Love Island star, who underwent liposuction treatment on her lymphoedema, and thought the treatment might work for Fern, who is from Heckmondwike.

Laura, 33, said: “Me and Fern have been friends for over five years and she is the kindest person, apart from my grandma, that I have ever met.

“I have been to many of Fern’s appointments with her and she has recently been told there is nothing more they can do for her lymphoedema - it has come to a standstill.

“After looking into the treatment Shaughna had undergone, I came across these costly private clinics who provide the treatment.

“The only treatment that can help her lymphoedema is the liposuction which could improve Fern’s quality of life massively - it’s the only way we can get the swelling reduced, to stop the skin breaking and to stop the infections.

“She is such a kind person and has helped many people, I just think she is due a bit of kindness and help back - she really deserves it.”

Laura is hoping to raise £20,000 for Fern before summer towards the cost of the treatment.

So far £785 has been raised.