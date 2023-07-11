Music loving Wakefield teens invited to unleash creative talents at summer bootcamp

North Star 360, in collaboration with summer s'cool and Wakefield Council, has announced its Let's Make Music Summer Bootcamp 2023 from August 14 to 18 at North Star 360, based at Tileyard North in Wakefield.

The music and creative industries training program offers 30 people aged between 14 and 16 a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the music industry and unleash their creative potential.

The Let's Make Music Summer Bootcamp is designed to provide participants with a taste and insight into the music industry.

Guided by experienced producer mentors, each team will create their own tracks, design artwork, develop social media campaigns, and produce videos. This collaborative process will give participants a comprehensive understanding of the music industry's mechanics and the skills needed to bring a project to fruition.

Led by industry professionals, the program focuses on practical experience and real-world opportunities. It offers a variety of courses, masterclasses, and hands-on activities that cover different aspects of the creative process.

The program kicks off with a five-day summer camp where participants will have the chance to reimagine classic songs owned by the renowned rights management company, Hipgnosis.

Andy Pickles, Founder of North Star 360 and Chairman of Music Factory Entertainment Group, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Let's Make Music Summer Bootcamp 2023 in partnership with summer s'cool and Wakefield Council.

"Our goal is to provide the next generation of music and creative industry professionals with the tools, knowledge, and experiences they need to succeed. We are committed to helping young people reach their full potential and achieve their dreams."

The program's modules encompass various disciplines, including music production, creative design, photography, film, music industry understanding, event management, and social media.

These modules are tailored to equip participants with the skills and experience necessary to thrive in the music industry and the broader creative sector.

Following the summer camp, North Star 360 will host a celebration event to showcase the participants' achievements during the boot camp. This event will also provide an opportunity for more young people to experience sample sessions with tutors and express their interest in future events.

To register for the Let's Make Music Summer Bootcamp 2023, visit northstar360.startprofile.com. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

North Star 360 is committed to not only providing comprehensive training and development but also fostering connections with local employers and educational institutions.

By facilitating access to apprenticeships, post-16 courses, and university programs, North Star 360 aims to create a sustainable talent pipeline for the music and creative industries in Wakefield and beyond.

Upon completion of the Let's Make Music Summer Bootcamp, participants will have the opportunity to join the exclusive North Star graduate program.