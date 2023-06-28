The much-loved event will be back on Saturday (July 1) from 9am to 4pm in the middle level of the shopping centre.

On offer will be thousands of the very best new and used records, CDS, cassettes, and merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fair spokesperson, said: “Our merry band of flea-bitten, careworn but mostly harmless record traders will be putting on our happiest faces and bringing along all our very best stock for your perusal.”