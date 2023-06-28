News you can trust since 1852
Music to my ears! Wakefield Record Fair set to return to The Ridings this weekend

Wakefield Record Fair is set to return to The Ridings this weekend.
By Shawna Healey
Published 28th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The much-loved event will be back on Saturday (July 1) from 9am to 4pm in the middle level of the shopping centre.

On offer will be thousands of the very best new and used records, CDS, cassettes, and merchandise.

A fair spokesperson, said: “Our merry band of flea-bitten, careworn but mostly harmless record traders will be putting on our happiest faces and bringing along all our very best stock for your perusal.”

Wakefield Record Fair is back this Saturday, July 1 at The Ridings Shopping Centre.Wakefield Record Fair is back this Saturday, July 1 at The Ridings Shopping Centre.
