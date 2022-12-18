The charity event - Myla’s Mission - was held at Shaw Cross Rugby Club on Saturday, December 10 to raise money for 4Louis - a UK charity that supports parents and families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss.

Myla Mould, the daughter of Mike and Kirsty – who live in Ossett – sadly arrived on July 4, nearly 18 weeks ahead of her expected due date, at Pinderfields Hospital.

Anna Walker, Myla’s auntie who helped to organise the event, has thanked the community in helping to raise £5,048.

Organisors Mike Mould, Anna Walker and Kirsty Mould at Myla's Mission Christmas Fayre at Shaw Cross RL Club, Dewsbury

She said: “It was a lot busier than we thought it would be. You couldn’t move inside. I just want to say thank you to everyone for all the support because we’ve been doing this for the past four months.

“The raffle took me about an hour and a half to read out all the winners because we had that many donations.

“The day was also Louis’ birthday, so it was to celebrate him as well as Myla. Two ambassadors from 4Louis came down and they had a little stall doing the burial boxes and the memory boxes. They were really emotional about it as well.

“It’s hard to put into words. I think we have all done her proud. And I think she would be proud of Mike and Kirsty.”

Myla's Mission Christmas Fayre at Shaw Cross RL Club, Dewsbury

The event, where live music was provided throughout the day, was lit up by Candice Honnor, a singer who has also experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby.

Anna said: “Candice has been through the same thing. We put her on the main stage after her equipment wasn’t working outside and she had the whole room crying.

“She gave a speech about the charity and her little boy, Billy. She made people aware that we aren’t the only ones. She sung a song for her son and the words were so fitting.

“People just stopped what they were doing and poured their heart out watching her.”

Eliza and Ada Aubrey at Myla's Mission Christmas Fayre at Shaw Cross RL Club, Dewsbury

