A reader shared the video with the Express after being woken at around 2.13am this morning at her home in Pinders Heath.

She said: “I heard a noise, which woke me. My first thought was it was a loud helicopter, but it was different than the usual sound – I live across from Pinderfields Hospitals so I’m used to the helicopter noise.

"I then thought it could be a plane, but it was so close.

The mysterious aircraft was spotted over Wakefield in the early hours of this morning.

"I checked the doorbell camera and when I zoomed in it was going quite fast, leaving some sort of debris.

"I was shocked! I could hear the noise for a few moments afterwards before it disappeared.”

