Name the otters! People invited to help name orphaned otters in search of new home

The cubs were separated from their mothers in bad weather in January last year.

Yorkshire Water is now working with the RSPCA to rehabilitate a pair of orphaned otters at a site along the River Aire.

The water company is asking people for their suggestions to name the otters with current suggestions already including Jack and Jill, Beatrix Otter and Mr McGregor, and even Yorkshire’s most famous cheese, Wensley and Dale.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you have a good name for the pair?

In January 2021 the cubs were separated from their mothers due to bad weather. After numerous attempts to reunite the cubs with their mothers, the orphaned otters were admitted to the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital.

After 13 months of rehabilitation, Yorkshire Water, Wild Aid, and the RSPCA are working closely to identify the best site for the pair to be released back into the wild.

The organisations collaborate for a second time, after they worked together to successfully rehabilitate and release a pair of otter cubs near York in 2021.

Helen Slinger, head of sustainable business at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re so pleased to be working with Wild Aid and the RSPCA once again.

"We’ve had a fantastic time coming up with a few name suggestions to get the ball rolling – but would love to hear some suggestions from our customers too.

"Head to our Facebook page to put your names in the hat.”

Rob Scrivens of the RSPCA said “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Yorkshire Water and WildAid once again.