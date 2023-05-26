Bella’s Children’s Boutique will throw open its doors to the public for the first time tomorrow (Saturday May 27) after four weeks of setting up the store,.

Owner and former Sainsbury’s manager, Heather York, 35, set up the business trading online only two years ago, fitting it around her busy work schedule and family life.

As she gained more customers and was fulfilling more and more orders, Heather quit her job in the supermarket and decided to manage the digital baby clothes store full time.

Heather York, from Horbury, Wakefield, will open her baby clothes store, Bella's Children's Boutique in the city's Ridings Shopping Centre tomorrow.

She then decided to open the independent shop as the “next logical step” in her business plan.

And with The Ridings offering cheaper rent as it comes under new ownership, opening in the shopping centre was an opportunity not to be missed.

“I started the business from home two years, doing it alongside my job as a manager in Sainsbury’s, as well as fitting it around my home life with my husband and two children,” said Heather, from Horbury, Wakefield.

"Last year I decided to quit my job and run Bella’s Children’s Boutique full time, as it was going really well, but I’ve started to outgrow my house.

The new independent Wakefield shop will sell baby clothes from birth to four to five years.

"So, the next logical step was to open a shop.

"With all the regeneration that is going on at The Ridings at the moment, it was the perfect opportunity.”

The shop sells boutique clothes for infants from birth to 24 months, and older girl’s clothes up to four to five years.

But Heather stresses her products are at an affordable price: “not like the boutique baby shops in Leeds or Manchester that sells a dress for £40 that little girls will only wear a few times before they outgrow it,”

She added: "My whole business is about selling boutique baby clothes at an affordable price point. You don’t have the massive shops like Mothercare anymore so I want to make these clothes affordable. People can’t afford these posh boutiques elsewhere anymore.”

