National charity urges Wakefield residents to help ‘stop heartbreak for good’

The British Heart Foundation has urged the people of Wakefield to help beat heartbreak forever, by volunteering their time and raising money for life-saving research.

Around 260,000 people across West Yorkshire are living with heart and circulatory disease, including 45,000 in Wakefield. Each year heart disease and circulatory conditions such as stroke and vascular dementia claim the lives of more than 822 people in Wakefield.

Roy Everett BHF volunteer speaker, said: “I’ve given my time to volunteer for the BHF because I have a personal connection. In 2012 my GP referred me to hospital, for what I initially thought to be severe exhaustion. I had suffered chronic back ache and dizzy spells and no energy. Seven weeks later I was still in on a drip and being treated for ‘infective’ endocarditis, a heart condition which is rare but can be fatal.

“After seven weeks of treatment, monitored by BHF researchers at Leeds General Infirmary, the infection had been successfully treated, but the damage to my heart had been done. The disease had destroyed my Aortic valve and part of the lining. I was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for open heart surgery and after a further week, I was on the way to recovery. A pig’s valve had repaired the damage caused by the infection and replaced my heart valve.

“Five years later I am well with no heart problems and will forever be grateful to the British Heart Foundation for its lifesaving work.”

Volunteers and fundraising groups are the face of the BHF in their local communities, from organising fundraising events and holding collections, to teaching live-saving skills.

Visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising for details on your local group.