National Coal Mining Museum holds on to Tripadvisor title for ninth year

The museum held onto the TripAdvisor award for the ninth year in a row.

The TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award is given only to the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The museum is ranked 11th nationally and second in the North of England and is the only Museum/Art Gallery in Wakefield to be rated with an average score of 5 by visitors to the museum and maintains similar regard on Google and Facebook Reviews.

The National Coal Mining Museum for England is a full day out for all the family which includes a trip 140m underground to England’s last deep coal mine with former miners.

The mining museum is the only museum in Wakefield to be rated with an average score of 5 by visitors.

Above ground the museum has 14 galleries charting the evolution of coal mining and giving a glimpse into miners and their communities and the opportunity to meet the Museum’s three ponies and a horse.

As visitors explore the site they will see how and why wholesale mining evolved from a labour-intensive industry involving the whole family, including children, to a highly mechanised and technical industry.

Visitors can also meet the resident blacksmiths who demonstrate the practical modern-day use of coal to create artworks that can be a memento of the day.

The whole family can follow the stream through 12 acres of woodlands and reed beds ending beside the extensive playground where children can burn off their excess energy.

The Museum also runs events which this year will include their Seaside at Pit, Summer Science Spectacular, Heritage Open Days, Light Up and the Santa at Pit.

Jenny Layfield, Museum Director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in this way.

“The museum is unquestionably one of the best days out in the country and the team work very hard to ensure that every visitor, whoever they are, and whatever they are interested in, has a great day out.