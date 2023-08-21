Workers at the museum include ex-miners who keep the heritage of the coal industry alive for a new generation by giving talks and tours of the underground tunnels at Wakefield’s former Caphouse Colliery.

A two week walkout was due to begin on Wednesday, August 23 – but has been postponed, after a new offer from the employer.

The proposal would see a pay increase to £11 per hour for all staff currently paid the Real Living Wage, backdated to April 1, 2023, as well as a one-off payment of £193.44 to all contracted staff who were paid the Real Living Wage rate between September 1, 2022 and March 23, 2023.

All other contracted workers would receive a 5 per cent pay rise backdated to April 1, 2023.

Every contracted member of staff would also get £200 as a one-off cost of living payment.

Staff will now be consulted on the offer.

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “Finally, the employer has acknowledged staff deserve a pay rise, and have come forward with a new offer.

“It’s now up to the workers to decide whether what’s being proposed is sufficient – and UNISON will continue to support them.”

UNISON Wakefield district branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Staff at the museum do brilliant work, making the heritage of the industry accessible for new generations.