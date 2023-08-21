National Coal Mining Museum strikes suspended, says UNISON
Workers at the museum include ex-miners who keep the heritage of the coal industry alive for a new generation by giving talks and tours of the underground tunnels at Wakefield’s former Caphouse Colliery.
A two week walkout was due to begin on Wednesday, August 23 – but has been postponed, after a new offer from the employer.
The proposal would see a pay increase to £11 per hour for all staff currently paid the Real Living Wage, backdated to April 1, 2023, as well as a one-off payment of £193.44 to all contracted staff who were paid the Real Living Wage rate between September 1, 2022 and March 23, 2023.
All other contracted workers would receive a 5 per cent pay rise backdated to April 1, 2023.
Every contracted member of staff would also get £200 as a one-off cost of living payment.
Staff will now be consulted on the offer.
UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “Finally, the employer has acknowledged staff deserve a pay rise, and have come forward with a new offer.
“It’s now up to the workers to decide whether what’s being proposed is sufficient – and UNISON will continue to support them.”
UNISON Wakefield district branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Staff at the museum do brilliant work, making the heritage of the industry accessible for new generations.
“It’s about time the employer finally recognised the significance of that, and put forward a pay offer to reflect it.”