Across the two regions, 293 bags were collected for the Great North Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Air Ambulance, with 138 collected from National Highways’ Wakefield office at Calder View, Ossett.

Ellen Harrison, National Highways Regional Customer Service Programme Manager for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “We see the outstanding work the air ambulances do at close hand.

Some of the collection for Yorkshire Air Ambulance at National Highways’ Calder View office in Wakefield. Pictured, from the left, are: Mark Brennan (Winvic); Sandra Simpson (Winvic); Rachael Davies (Balfour Beatty); Michaela Maunders (Balfour Beatty); Amy Ellis (National Highways); Ellen Harrison (National Highways); Nicola Clayton (National Highways) and Kirsty Webster (National Highways)

"Many of our staff and supply chain members have a real affinity with them, either from being on scene at incidents they are responding to, or through volunteering for their charities.

"For many colleagues just knowing they are there is a comfort.”

This is the second year National Highways and its contractors have collected for air ambulance charities.

Katie Collinson, Partnerships Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, added: “As an independent charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance really relies on the generosity of local people and businesses, and I am so grateful to be working with National Highways for a second year.

“The money raised will help us to achieve our ambitious £19,000 per day fundraising target required to keep our helicopters in the skies and saving lives.

"Thank you to everyone who donated, from everyone at YAA, we are deeply appreciative.”

