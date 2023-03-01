National Offer Day: Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford pupils find out which secondary schools they have got places at
Today is National Offer Day, the day where all Year 6 pupils in England and Wales find out which secondary school they will be attending in September – and most children in Wakefield have been given their first choice place.
Figures from this year’s allocation data shows that 3,906 families in Wakefield - 93.6 per cent of applicants - secured a Year 7 place at the school stated as first choice in their application.
A further 140 (0.03 per cent) and 16 (0.1 per cent) children gained places at their second and third preferences respectively.
Andy Lancashire, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Education and Inclusion, said: “We do our best to ensure that everyone is given one of their preferred schools and this year all children have been allocated a place, with 93.6 per cent going to their parents’ first choice of school, an increase on last year.
“We work hard to meet parental preferences and have an appeals process for anyone who is not happy with their allocation. Our priority is always to make sure that we provide the best education we can for all children in the district.
“Anyone with concerns can contact our team on 01924 306 052.”
How do I appeal?
The law allows you to express a preference regarding the school you would like your child to attend.
And if you are not satisfied with your child’s allocation, an appeal can be submitted.
Details of how to appeal should also be included with the letter you received with the bad news, and sometimes an appeal form is automatically included.
All appeals are organised by the Council’s Committee Services Team.
Your appeal should be submitted within 20 school days from the receipt of refusal. You will be asked to complete a form, clearly stating your reasons for your appeal.
The best advice is to check Wakefield Council’s website for information on their procedures.
Alternatively, if you do not wish to appeal, but are unhappy with the place allocated, you should contact the Council’s School Admissions Team on 01924 306052 who will advise you of the schools that have places available.
For further information on what to do next following a child’s allocation of a secondary school place, visit: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/schools-and-children/schools/admissions.
Waiting lists
If your child has not been offered your highest ranked school, your child will automatically be placed on the waiting list for any Wakefield school preference higher than the one allocated.
The waiting list will be in operation for the academic year you have applied for and will be maintained for that school year only.
But, the waiting lists are compiled in strict priority order against the over-subscription criteria. Therefore your waiting list position could move up or down if new applications are received.
For information about waiting lists visit 'Secondary waiting list information’. You can also contact the School Admissions team on 01924 306052 to find out your waiting list position.
If you are disappointed with your child’s secondary school allocation, please contact us via email at [email protected]