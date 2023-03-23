News you can trust since 1852
National Puppy Day: The ulti-mutt guide to bringing your puppy home - 11 mistakes to avoid

Bringing a new puppy home can be very exciting. But if you’re a first-time owner - or never had a pup before - it can also be daunting.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

It’s also a big change for the lovely little furball that’s only a matter of weeks, which is why it’s so important not to overwhelm him. Many simple mistakes made during these early days can linger for longer and we could live to regret them.

To mark National Puppy Day today, March 23, PetSafe® has compiled this ulti-mutt guide tothe most common pitfalls to avoid when bringing home those four little paws – or when rehoming an older dog.

PetSafe® Brand’s Rob Steele said: “National Puppy Day is a celebration of the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives, but there are a number of easy steps that we can take to make the experience more enjoyable and easier – and bond stronger - for the whole family, especially the four-legged ones.”

For further information visit www.petsafe.com/UK

Introducing your new pooch to too many new places, smells, and people, too quickly, will be confusing. Instead, let him explore one small space at a time, in his own stride, with you by his side. Help him to get used to his new surroundings as quickly as possible by showing him where the important things are – like his bed and bowls - straight away.

1. Don’t give him free roam of your home and garden

Photo: Getty

Everyone will be desperate to meet their new four-legged family member but try to do this one person at a time - calmly and quietly. Keep a close eye on any little ones and discourage them from picking him up – place him in their lap instead to cuddle.

2. Don’t introduce him to the family all at once

Photo: Getty

Puppies have lots of energy to burn – and tire quickly too. If yours drops off to sleep in a strange place, leave him there. Over time he’ll learn where his bed is and start napping there more often.

3. Don’t move him when he’s sleeping

Photo: Getty

Crates are a popular means for dog owners to provide their pup with a comforting, cosy spot to relax and sleep – so make sure that’s the only way you use it. By sending him to his safe place for no reason – or when he’s being naughty – he’ll associate it with punishment, rather than his little comfy, quiet space he calls his own.

4. Don’t confuse the crate

Photo: Getty

