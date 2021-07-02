The National Trust property is calling on children, young people and adults to come up with wonderful works representing one of the Nine Worlds of Nostell for local people to enjoy along with visitors from all over the world.

Shortlisted pieces for each world – from lakes and wildlife to rooms and gardens - will appear in a special exhibition in the courtyard, with winning works set to feature on new posters and other marketing materials for all to see and love for years to come.

Launched in association with the Wakefield Express, Nostell’s team would love people to submit either a drawing, painting, poem or photo that best represents their favourite things about one of Nostell’s Nine Worlds:

Nostell is launching a fun creative competition inviting people to help bring alive its many treasured spaces. Pictured is the Woodlands and Trails world at Nostell.

- Treasure House - Courtyard (including tearoom, book shop, shop and stables) - Rose Garden (including the fountain and orangery) - Kitchen Garden and Orchard - Menagerie Garden (including the Gothic Archway and Menagerie House) - Pleasure Grounds and Lawns - Woodlands and Trails (including the woodland play area and cycling trails) - Lakes and Waterways (including Boathouse, Druid’s and Swiss Bridge) - Meadows and Vistas (Including the Obelisk Lodge)

Nostell’s general manager Jonathan Brewer says: “Our team here are so lucky to see all of the different things Nostell has to offer each season and even those of us who have been here for some time still discover something new at every turn.

“We love the fact that many locals over the years have found their very own spaces to treasure within the house, gardens and parkland, and we’d be delighted if people get creative to share those experiences with us and our visitors.

“It could be a photograph of one of the meadows on a sunny day, a poem about enjoying tea and cake in the courtyard, or perhaps a drawing of one of the house treasures or a particular plant or animal somewhere in the grounds.

Treasure house: The Georgian house at National Trust Nostell in Wakefield.

“Our community has always been part of the fabric of Nostell and right now, after such a tough year for all, coming together feels more important than ever.

"We know our communities are very creative and I’m really looking forward to seeing what masterpieces everyone from little ones to older entrants come up with.”

Staff and community members will help shortlist entries for one of three age categories, which are: 11 years and under; 12 to 17 years and 18 years and over.

Please visit Nostell’s website for full details of how to enter, including terms and conditions, before the closing date of 9pm on September 9, and look out for special features on each of the nine worlds in the coming weeks.

Nostell’s myriad of nature, lakes, gardens, parklands and trails means there is something for everyone to enjoy away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The site has a longer history than the National Trust itself - one of the great treasure houses of the north, its name derives from an Augustinian priory dedicated to St Oswald, which was later dissolved under Henry VIII.

A gothic house subsequently built on the priory site known as Nostell Hall was pulled down, replaced by the house we know today, which welcomes more than 70,000 visitors every year.

It was commissioned in 1729 by the Winn family, minor gentry who acquired the site as part of their plans for economic and social progression.

Edith Winn –a descendent of the 4th Baronet Rowland, who commissioned the house – was born on the exact same day the National Trust was founded: January 12, 1895.

Eleven years after Edith’s death, in 1997, the management and ownership of the house and its contents were transferred to the trust by the Winn family, following more than 300 years at Nostell.