Nature lover Harriet, 5, swaps stage for screen with TV debut on CBeebies Teeny Tiny Creatures

Harriet, who attends Razzamataz Theatre Schools Wakefield every Saturday, was invited to apply for the programme in April and went through several exciting stages before being chosen.

First, the Crookes family had to fill in an application form – they even enjoyed doing that - and one of the questions asked what her three favourite animals are.

Although she has many, the ones she listed included blue tits - which her episode is all about!

Local nature lover, five-year-old Harriet Crookes, is eagerly awaiting her TV debut on CBeebies Teeny Tiny Creatures.

Harriet was then asked to do some test filming and her brother Isaac and her parents even got involved as they had to dance and sing.

Harriet was on the bus on the way to the cinema when her parents received a phone call from the production company saying they would love to work with Harriet.

Filming for the show took place in June, which included the whole family and her episode will be shown on December 2 at 3.45pm.

She is really looking forward to it and will be holding a ‘premier party’ at home, watching the episode with five of her friends.

Harriet said: “I’m really excited to be on TV talking about blue tits because they’re my favourite Teeny Tiny Creature.”

Mum and Dad, Chris and Emma, are thrilled about their daughter’s debut, where she meets presenter, marine conservationist and fellow nature-lover, Rory Crawford.

They said: “We’re so, so proud of Harriet - that she’s going to be on tv and also at how well she did with the filming.

"We can’t thank Helen and Razzamataz Wakefield enough for this exciting opportunity.”

Principal of Razzamataz Wakefield, Helen Mayes, said: “We can’t wait to see Harriet on TV. She is a hard-working and dedicated student, and her Razz family are very proud of her.”

The popular CBeebies show, Teeny Tiny Creatures, sees animal experts help children understand the tiniest creatures, from earwigs and snails to spiders and ladybirds.

Razzamataz Wakefield is a theatre school offering everything from West End musical theatre to pop, street dance and camera acting.