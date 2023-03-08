Neil Armstrong and Queen Victoria bring history to life at Kinsley care home

More than 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK have taken part in the project which saw residents exploring some of the events and people that have built history, as well as sharing their own knowledge and stories for a fascinating and fun trip down memory lane.

An ‘Extraordinary Afternoon Tea Party’ kicked off the event, with residents dressing up as some of their favourite heroes and heroines to see what sort of conversations people like Tutankhamun, Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong might have if seated together for a cuppa and cake!

At Hemsworth Park, residents also visited St Helen's Church in Hemsworth to find out about any famous local people from history and discovered that Oliver Cromwell's doctor's wife is buried there.

Hemsworth Park Care Home in Kinsley has been bringing historic moments to life for residents as part of a ‘Heroes and Heroines’ event.

The home’s Magic Moments coordinators have also created memory boxes full of things to help spark memories and prompt discussions including photographs and newspaper clippings, historical objects, poems, scents and music from different eras.

Resident Sylvia Heys, 84, said: “I’ve had a super time finding out about some of the people who have made history.

"I was Neil Armstrong at our afternoon tea and I told everyone what it was like to be the first person to stand on the Moon!”

June Hope, 83, said: “I thought history at school was boring but this has been so much fun. If my lessons had been like this, I might have paid more attention!”

Resident Rosalind Wynn became Napoleon for the day.

Sylvia Heys takes tea as Neil Armstrong.

Patricia Moore Rosalind Wynn having fun bringing history to life.