New acts confirmed for Pontefract house music project after town’s ‘best ever’ night out

Following a sold out launch night, the new club event Back To House returns to town in July.

The launch of Back to House saw Hacienda resident Graeme Park headlining and the lineup for July is bigger still with two headliners set for the stage at the 450-capacity Northern Social venue.

DJ Allister Whitehead is the first headliner and will bring his vocal house sound to the town.

Whitehead was responsible for one of the biggest selling compilation CDs of all time, Fantazia, which went gold certified.

He has also held residencies at the world’s biggest clubs including Cream, Ministry of Sound, and the Hacienda.

In addition, July will see singer-songwriter Kym Sims jet in from Chicago to perform a live PA at the club.

Organiser Curtis Zack said: “March’s night really put clubbing in Pontefract on the map.

“The feedback from everyone who was there was amazing, with people claiming it was the best night ever in the town.

"Graeme Park fed back that it was superb and is keen to return next year.

"We are now excited to announce another incredible international line-up, on a scale that the borough of Wakefield has never seen before.”

Sims rose to prominence in the early 1990s with a series of hit singles including Too Blind to See It, which won chart success in several countries, and reached number 5 in both the US and UK charts.