Wakefield District Housing has built 37 new homes for affordable rent on the site of Pontefract’s old fire station in Stuart Road, with funding for the scheme backed by Wakefield Council.

Newport House, off Stuart Road, is a three storey apartment building, providing one and two bedroom dwellings to increase and supporting the council’s regeneration plans for the town.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, and colleagues made a commitment in November 2021 to enable the delivery of more public rented sector homes and to directly influence and accelerate the creation of new, affordable homes across the district.

Sue Young, executive director of Investment, Jacquie Speight, chair of WDH’s Board, Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, and Richard Greenwood, director of housing, Caddick Construction.

In meeting that pledge, as well as the support at the Newport House project, the council is also helping WDH to bridge the viability gaps to develop four key sites at: Whin View Court, Havercroft; Warren House, Pontefract; Chantry House, Wakefield and the former Castleford Bath Site, to create 160 new homes for district residents.

Coun Jeffery said: “It’s a very positive first step to see the development of these new homes in Pontefract. We remain firmly committed to help meet the housing needs of our residents and to give people in our district more choice.

"We are pleased to be working with WDH to deliver this commitment and the good quality homes that people need.”

Sue Young, executive director of Investment at WDH. said: “Newport House is a great example of high quality, town centre living, which is exactly what Pontefract needs. We’re working closely with Wakefield Council and our partners, to regenerate areas including Pontefract, creating thriving, vibrant places to live. “

A view of the new Newport House homes from Stuart Road, Pontefract.

The Chantry House scheme will re-use land that is currently vacant and will help create the proposed Kirkgate Gateway into the city centre, supporting the Council’s regeneration plans to turn the city into a culturally vibrant place to live, work and play and achieve a fairer future for all.

The three other schemes will see the clearance of buildings that are either surplus or no longer fit for purpose to create better and more modern neighbourhoods.

The new homes will help ensure that Wakefield can offer a high quality-housing offer that meets residents’ needs. It also strengthens the council’s promise to make available good quality, safe, healthy and sustainable affordable housing.

Andy Wallhead, chief executive at WDH, added: “Our vision is to create confident communities and developments like this are key to doing that. I am very proud of the work that has gone into delivering these properties and hope that they’ll provide people and families with great homes.”

Newport House has been created on the site of the former Pontefract fire station

A number of other council owned sites have been identified for 100 per cent affordable homes to boost the number of new affordable homes across the district.

Some of which will be allocated for specialist homes, meaning more vulnerable and disabled residents across the district will be able to access the homes they need.

Delivering additional affordable housing will support Wakefield’s Economic Strategy 2018-23 and the new Housing Plan 2023 - 2026.

The old fire station in Pontefract was shuttered following the unveiling of the new state-of-the-art facility in 2012 at Stumpcross Lane, alongside the £1.7m redevelopment of Normanton fire station.

