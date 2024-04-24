Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move comes after criticism the town has become a ‘banking desert’ due to the loss of local financial services.

Wakefield Council has approved an application for the hub to open at Wellgate shopping arcade.

The scheme was submitted on behalf of Cash Access UK Limited.

Plans have been approved for a new banking hub to open at Wellgate shopping arcade, Ossett.

The not-for-profit organisation was set up by a number of UK banks and building societies.

It enables consumers and small businesses owners to access basic banking services including accessing and depositing cash.

A document says: “The company will facilitate the provision of a range of services including shared banking spaces on local high streets.”

The new premises, which is an a conservation area, will take up two empty units inside the gated arcade.

It was previously occupied by a flooring company.

The report adds: “The ground floor of both units are proposed to service as a community banking hub.”

The proposals also include installing a wheelchair access ramp.

The design of the new business will be in keeping with the conservation area, the report adds.

A council officer’s report says: “The internal alterations are considered acceptable and would have a minimal impact upon the character and appearance of the building.”

Figures released last months by the Labour Party named Ossett was one of 55 “bankless” towns

The number of branches across the Wakefield Council district has reduced by half in the past eight years.

Last year, Halifax bank announced the closure of its branches in Normanton and Ossett.

The announcement led to Wakefield councillors unanimously voting in favour of a motion calling on the government to take action to protect services.

Nearly 6,000 branches have closed since the start of 2015, according to the consumer group Which?

Last August, the government said banks would face fines if they failed to provide free access to cash withdrawals for consumers and businesses.

A planned policy will state that free cash withdrawals and deposits must be available within one mile for people living in urban areas.

In rural areas the maximum distance is three miles.