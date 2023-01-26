The half hour documentary, Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile, will air on BBC2 and follows Kevin on his journey through gruelling athletic challenges to raise money for charities helping people affected by motor neurone disease (MND), including his former team mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

The documentary shows never seen before footage of each of his challenges and includes the first chat with him since he landed his new role in the England coaching team, as well as more intimate moments with his friends, family and hundreds of supporters as he runs through towns and cities across the UK. The programme also features some of the people living with MND who have been helped and supported by his work.

Kevin’s fundraising journey started by running seven marathons in seven days, but he continued to push himself through more physical challenges to raise the much-needed funds and awareness for this cruel and debilitating disease.

In 2022, Kevin completed ‘The Ultra 7 in 7’ challenge, running seven ultra-marathons and covering around 40 miles a day. Kevin has raised more than £7 million through his challenges and has been awarded an OBE and a special award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for his efforts.

This year he’s been thrown further into the spotlight as he’s been named the defence coach of England’s Rugby Union team ahead of the World Cup and Six Nations championships.

The team sits down with Kevin ahead of his busy schedule, for an exclusive first interview on what his future looks like and if he will continue his fund raising efforts for MND.

Kevin said: “When we set out on the first challenge back in December 2020, we just wanted to help a friend who had found himself in the toughest imaginable position.

"With a young family of three children under the age of 10, he had been handed a life ending MND diagnosis and worse still, like so many, was then locked in his home as we battled the impact of Covid 19.

“What started out as a way to help a friend became so much more over the course of those first seven marathons in seven days and has grown incredibly over the subsequent two challenges of the Extra Mile and the Ultra 7 in 7.

"I think everyone can imagine what they would do for their friend in the same position and the overwhelming support has shown that we are a nation who cares about people who are facing their own adversity.

“I am proud to be part of the MND community, the people who are living with the impact of MND who I have been privileged to meet since 2020 inspire me every day and we will never stop banging the drum for MND until we find a cure.”