New bowling alley included in plans to increase leisure facilities in Wakefield city centre

Councillor Michael Graham revealed plans to increase leisure facilities in an attempt to revive the city centre.

Coun Graham made the announcement weeks after taking over as Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property.

He said: "For a long time, people in Wakefield have been telling the council that they really want to see more leisure in the city.

"They want things to come into the city for. Something for families to do.

"Now is the time that we finally need to listen to them and we need to deliver.

"We need something that supports businesses and gets everyone here enjoying themselves.

"Just to be clear, this is not something that the council will run.

"It will be about attracting business and investment and encouraging those providers to run it themselves.

"But we will do whatever we can to get that going."

The council previously highlighted The Ridings as a potential location for a bowling alley as it considered buying the struggling shopping centre.

The local authority eventually backed out of the purchase six months ago.

Coun Graham said part of his vision for regenerating the city centre is to "shrink retail".

The centre has since been taken over by businessman Zahid Iqbal.

Coun Graham said: "It was a really tough decision not to buy it.

"But, on balance, we have now got an owner who is really making changes for the better.

"He has already done so much for the place.

In 2021, Wakefield was awarded £24.9m and Castleford received £23.9m of government funding to improve transport, regeneration, digital infrastructure, connectivity, skills and culture.

"He has attracted so many new businesses.

"I've got some much belief and optimism about the work that he is doing."

Coun Graham said the council's priority will be to attract investors to bring more leisure facilities to the district.

He added: "We have to be really thorough before we make any big decisions.

"We need to go and test the market to be sure people in this city will support it.

"We need to be sure that it will having a lasting impact.

"At this stage there are a few things in the air regarding possible locations.

"That will be the next step.

"Once we have the evidence it is about looking for that location.

"It might be that there is somewhere in the city centre that is ideal for it and we can adapt.

"It might be that we have to build something from scratch.

"This city has got so much potential.

"We have got the restaurants, we have got the clubs, we have got the bars.

"We have got a great retail offer.

"We just need the leisure to wrap it all together, to draw people in.

"I feel very strongly that the demand is there to make that happen."

Coun Graham said bringing more jobs to the district and pressing ahead with projects to transform Wakefield and Castleford will also continue to be a priority.

Coun Graham continued: "We need to make sure those projects are going to be really transformational.

"They will have huge impacts on Castleford and Wakefield.

"We need to make sure that we get the money spent and that investment in place by 2026.

"In Wakefield, that will include creating an events space outside the cathedral.

"It will include having affordable housing down at Kirkgate.

"It's about bringing people to live in the city.

"Every expert has told us that it is so important to bring the city back to life."

In June last year, council leader Denise Jeffery announced plans to end an 'empty shop culture' in Wakefield.

He explained: "It's not a unique problem. There are empty shops all over the country.

"We are no different here in Wakefield.

"If we are being realistic, are we ever going to be back to the place where we were ten years ago? Probably not.

"We do have to create a city and towns where people live as well.

"We have to get more homes in here so people can then shop here, so people will eat here.

"But we don't want to get rid of retail altogether.

In January, Wakefield district missed out in the latest round of government 'levelling up' funding, with the council's bid for £38m being rejected.

Coun Graham said: "I'm not going to lie, it was disappointing.

"We had plans for Knottingley. We had plans for South Elmsall.

"I do feel the government has let us down.

"But we do have our own town centre regeneration fund and we are putting our own investment into places.

"We have got a great markets improvement program, putting millions of pounds into keeping what people love in these towns.

"Town centres have been through some really tough times.

"But they will always be the heart of each town.

"We need to make sure we support them and make sure we spread that investment out right across the district.

"I think the council has been really good at doing that over the last few years.