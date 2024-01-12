Residents and businesses are being asked to share their views on a plan that aims to make it easier and quicker for people to get to around Castleford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme will improve the route between Saville Road and Wheldon Road, so Fryston and Airedale are better connected to Castleford town centre, while also creating 2,000 new jobs and 3,500 new homes on industrial land.

A new bridge will make it safer for people crossing the railway, especially on foot or by bike. The existing bridge has no footpath or marked cycle lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People will have a safe route to walk or cycle between Castleford and Ferry Fryston with a new two-way cycle lane and shared use path which will link in with the Castleford Greenway cycle route.

The scheme will improve Wheldon Road, Saville Road and Aire Street for pedestrians and cyclists with new and improved crossings, cycle lanes and a bridge over the railway.

New crossings are also included in the scheme, which aims to make journeys quicker, make walking and cycling safer and easier and create safe links from the centre of Castleford to the proposed Riverside green space developments.

Wakefield Council is working in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on the scheme.

Funding for the scheme is from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from transport and deliver growth and productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “We want to give people opportunities to walk and cycle as much as possible and to do this we need to make it safe and efficient for them to do so.

The scheme will improve the route between Saville Road and Wheldon Road, so Fryston and Airedale are better connected to Castleford town centre.

“There are so many benefits for people’s health and wellbeing, and it reduces traffic and congestion on our roads.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This scheme will bring long-term improvements to Castleford, making it easier for people to walk and cycle around the town, as well as helping to provide thousands of new jobs and houses.”

You can share your views from January 15 to February 12, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can ask questions about the scheme and have their say by completing a survey at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/Castleford, emailing [email protected] or calling 0113 245 7676.