New CCTV footage of missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

Police have today release new CCTV footage in the search for missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

Mateusz was last seen on CCTV at 3.14pm on Sunday, January 19 near the Domino’s Pizza in the Chantry Bridge area.

He was then seen at 3.20pm by two school friends close to the river behind the Evans Halshaw garage.

Despite speaking to his friends, family and witnesses, this is the last confirmed sighting of Mateusz.

He has not been seen since.

Today police have released CCTV taken on the Arriva 117 bus as Mateusz made his way from Lupset into the city centre shortly before 3pm on January 19.

Police are hoping that the video footage will jog people’s memories of that day and may have seen Mateusz wearing his distinctive blue and white rucksack.

Superintendent Kate Riley of Wakefield District Police said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive searches and enquiries in our investigation to find Mateusz.

"The search for him has involved a number of resources. We have trawled CCTV, conducted house to house enquiries and spoken to a number of people in the area.

"Specialist search officers, neighbourhood police patrols, underwater search teams, drones, dogs and helicopters have all been used in the investigation.

"Mateusz family are desperate for news and just wants answers. They have been helping search for him over the last two weeks.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers in what understandably has been a very difficult time for them.

"I would like to thank all the people of Wakefield and from across West Yorkshire who have helped in the search for Mateusz. We have had hundreds of calls and information given, and followed up every call and piece of information in the search for Mateusz.

"I would continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen Mateusz on Sunday afternoon in the Chantry Bridge area to come forward and anyone who might have found any items which belong to Mateusz including his distinctive light and dark blue rucksack with a white stripe on, any clothing he had on which includes grey jogging bottoms with a dark stripe down the side and a grey and black hoodie and a Huawei mobile phone."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1246 of 19 January.