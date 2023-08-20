News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

New charity shop opens in Pontefract aimed at bringing volunteers and customers together

A new charity store has opened its doors in Pontefract with all proceeds benefitting children and adults with complex disabilities.
By leanne clarke
Published 20th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Pontefract Sense shop can be found in Market Place and sells a large range of new and donated stock.

The Sense shop is aiming to bring volunteers and customers together to create a community hub and tackle loneliness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop is selling a range of both new and donated goods, including ladieswear, menswear, books, bric-a-brac and electrical items.

The Sense shop is aiming to bring volunteers and customers together to create a community hub and tackle loneliness.The Sense shop is aiming to bring volunteers and customers together to create a community hub and tackle loneliness.
The Sense shop is aiming to bring volunteers and customers together to create a community hub and tackle loneliness.
Most Popular

Darryl Neville, Sense Head of Retail, said: “We’re very excited to have opened a new Sense shop in Pontefract, which will raise money to support people with complex disabilities.

“Please pop in if you’re in the area whether it’s to browse the fantastic range of goods, drop off donations or ask about volunteering with our friendly team.”

It’s open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Related topics:Pontefract