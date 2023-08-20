New charity shop opens in Pontefract aimed at bringing volunteers and customers together

The Pontefract Sense shop can be found in Market Place and sells a large range of new and donated stock.

The Sense shop is aiming to bring volunteers and customers together to create a community hub and tackle loneliness.

The shop is selling a range of both new and donated goods, including ladieswear, menswear, books, bric-a-brac and electrical items.

Darryl Neville, Sense Head of Retail, said: “We’re very excited to have opened a new Sense shop in Pontefract, which will raise money to support people with complex disabilities.

“Please pop in if you’re in the area whether it’s to browse the fantastic range of goods, drop off donations or ask about volunteering with our friendly team.”