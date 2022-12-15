Wakefield Hospice has opened their fourth city-centre shop, Treacle’s, – their first Wakefield-based shop focused on children’s toys, gifts and clothing.

Treacle’s, named after the hospice’s mascot Treacle Bear, who officially opened the shop, is on The Springs and just a short distance away from the hospice’s Teall Street shop.

Matt Berry, Area Retail Manager said: “We have three fantastic shops located in Wakefield city centre which each have their own specialist offering – George Street with furniture, The Ridings with fashion and Teall Street with

homeware and collectables.

“By opening Treacle’s, we hope to provide a new retail offering for Wakefield city centre, providing a range of boys and girls clothes, toys and gifts, all at affordable prices and all raising money to support Wakefield’s local hospice.”

Treacle’s will be open from 9am-4pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

The items sold have all been donated by supporters of the hospice, and Matt reinforced the important role which the local community play in the effective running of the hospice’s charity shops.

“We simply couldn’t run our shops without the amazing support from our local community,” he said.

“We have launched a Winter Wardrobe Stock Appeal, encouraging supporters to consider having a pre-Christmas clear-out and donate their preloved items - all stock is gratefully received.

“We are also continually on the lookout for volunteers to support our shops, both across the city centre and in Horbury and Ossett too.