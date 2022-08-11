Hayley Weeks, 33, and Robbie Redman, 32, officially opened The Coffee Hive last week.
The new coffee shop is found on 53 The Green in Ossett, where the well known Genesis Barbers used to be.
The couple - who have no previous service industry experience - decided to open the shop after taking a trip to Skegness and frequenting a family-owned coffee and cake shop.
Hayley said: “We were nervous to open on Saturday as we have never done anything like this - I’ve never made coffee using a big machine before - but it went bigger and better than we expected.
“It has been a long process but the response was phenomenal.
“We’ve had the shop for three months and Robbie has been here after work fitting it all out.”
Robbie still works as a self-employed plaster and outfitted inside the coffee shop by hand after work and on the weekends of his full time job.
Hayley will man the shop on throughout the week and Robbie is in charge of the business on the weekends.
Robbie added: “It is a good little partnership. All the customers seem to love seeing us here and hearing the story of how we’ve done it all. The response has been brilliant.
“I want to say a massive thank you to our family and friends for all the support and S&K for designing their design work and uniforms.”
The Coffee Hive is open everyday from 9am to 3pm and serves freshly brewed hot and cold coffee and locally sourced cakes.