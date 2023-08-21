“Veterans Moving Forward” is a new face-to-face course that has been developed by Help for Heroes and will be available to veterans for the first time in this region.

It is being launched by Wakefield Recovery and Wellbeing College, who will deliver the six modules at the 5 Towns Veterans Support Hub in Featherstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions aim to provide veterans with the opportunity to gain clarity about their direction in life while developing tools and strategies to commit to action and progress towards a brighter future.

A new Help for Heroes scheme is being launched, with Military veterans across South West Yorkshire are being called up to take a part in a new mission - learning how to adapt and thrive after service.

The content has been co-designed by veterans for veterans, supporting them to make and sustain positive changes in their lives.

The course is open to any veteran, aged over 18, no matter when or where they have served or where they live.

Lindsey Taylor Crossley, recovery college principal and carers lead for Wakefield, said: “It is a real accolade for us to be able to offer this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we have an Armed Forces community across South West Yorkshire, and we want to give them the opportunity to positively move on with their lives through a unique programme that understands what they have been through.

“The aim is to give veterans a sense of purpose and a sense of community as well as introducing them to all the other recovery college courses they could do to improve their well-being and mental health.”

She added: “Isolation and loneliness is an issue we hear from students of all ages so that’s why this face-to-face course is being held in a supportive veterans hub.

“We focus on providing veterans with the opportunity to gain clarity about their direction in life, develop tools and strategies to help them commit to action and make progress towards their brighter future.”

The first course starts on October 9 at the 5 Towns Veterans Support Hub in Featherstone and runs every Monday from 10am to 2pm for six weeks.